Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,412,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.