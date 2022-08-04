TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $18.48 million and $151,316.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00631454 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035053 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
