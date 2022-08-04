Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Synthomer Stock Down 0.2 %

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 192.20 ($2.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £898.22 million and a PE ratio of 399.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 289.86. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 189.40 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($6.99).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Insider Activity at Synthomer

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($52,444.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synthomer Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 275 ($3.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 484.13 ($5.93).

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.