Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $51,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Synopsys by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $370.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

