Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.75

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 45445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $665,538.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $371,898.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,994 shares of company stock worth $1,851,186 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

