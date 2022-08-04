Sylo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $409,060.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $9.01 million and $409,060.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000771 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

