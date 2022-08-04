Switch Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (ESH)

Switch (ESH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Switch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switch has traded up 57.6% against the dollar. Switch has a market cap of $104,542.56 and $48.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00462327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.96 or 0.02144201 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00295075 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

ESH is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag.

Buying and Selling Switch

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

