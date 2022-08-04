Swirge Price Tops $0.0799 on Major Exchanges (SWG)

Swirge (SWG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Swirge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swirge has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Swirge has a total market capitalization of $956,836.33 and $61,872.00 worth of Swirge was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.
Swirge Profile
Swirge’s total supply is 79,709,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,980,559 coins. Swirge’s official website is swirgepay.com. Swirge’s official Twitter account is @swirgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Swirge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Swirge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swirge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.