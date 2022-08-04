Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,302,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860,755 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Development Acquisition I accounts for 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 311,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.88. 247,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

