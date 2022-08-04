Susquehanna Trims Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Target Price to $41.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

SPR stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

