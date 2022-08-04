Susquehanna Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $115.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.
Hub Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
