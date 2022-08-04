Susquehanna Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $115.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.