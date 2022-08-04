sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004402 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $114.04 million and $10.87 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032021 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 113,073,165 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

