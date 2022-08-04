Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $38,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $74.44. 24,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.