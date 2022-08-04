Summit Asset Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,477. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

