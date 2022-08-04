Summit Asset Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.
Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,477. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.