Summit Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.50. 36,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average is $141.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

