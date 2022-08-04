Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,159,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

