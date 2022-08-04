Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,043 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.20. 120,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,958. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

