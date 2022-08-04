Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,455 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 935,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 672,240 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after purchasing an additional 976,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 639,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,744,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

