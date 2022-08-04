Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUBCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

