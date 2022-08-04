StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $52,182.11

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $52,182.11 and approximately $17.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001456 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,884,020,622 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.