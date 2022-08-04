Strike (STRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.16 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $20.11 or 0.00087765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00628730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,901 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.