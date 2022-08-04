Strike (STRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.16 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $20.11 or 0.00087765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00628730 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00035191 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,302,901 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
