StockNews.com Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Strong-Buy

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 665,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after acquiring an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.