StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
SFE opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.