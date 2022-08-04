StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SFE opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

