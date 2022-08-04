StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.93. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 62,814 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,114 shares of company stock valued at $294,613. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

