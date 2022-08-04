StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group cut ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

