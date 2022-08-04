StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.64 on Monday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.47% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

