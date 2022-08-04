StockNews.com Downgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKSH. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. 1,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
