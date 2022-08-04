StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

