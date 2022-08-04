StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of -0.31.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

