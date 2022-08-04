StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.89.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
