StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVVC. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

