StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $130.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

