StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

CORR opened at $2.32 on Monday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -45.45%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

