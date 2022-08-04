StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 302,621 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,334,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

