StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.