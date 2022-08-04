Stipend One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $152,111.39 and $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,039.43 or 0.99897402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00214520 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00249803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00116047 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00051932 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

