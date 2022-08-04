Stingray Digitl to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.80 million.

