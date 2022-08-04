Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

NYSE:FDS traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $420.64. The company had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.18 and a 200 day moving average of $403.39. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.