Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 267 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.44. 56,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,352. The stock has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
