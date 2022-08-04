Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 313 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $243.48. 3,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

