Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $135.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,511. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 214.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

