Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of 955-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.90 million. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STVN traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €17.41 ($17.95). The company had a trading volume of 290,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,297. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.66. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($30.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of €25.21 ($25.99).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.