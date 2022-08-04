Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.62 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00014123 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $36.62 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,541.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00596338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00265741 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00045867 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001404 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,502,599 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

