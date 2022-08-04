Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $86.86. 259,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

