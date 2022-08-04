Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 2.3 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,886. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.