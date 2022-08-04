Spirent Communications plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.16 (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 282 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.40. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.81). The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2,333.33.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($323,658.25). In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.77), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($323,658.25). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 8,730 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.70 ($24,496.63). Insiders acquired 8,913 shares of company stock worth $2,043,453 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

