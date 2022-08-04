Sphere 3D Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,540 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the average volume of 8,101 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of ANY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,373. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.33 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 712.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

