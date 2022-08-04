Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.70

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.70 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.54). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.57), with a volume of 17,237 shares.

Spectra Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of £56.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.58.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Featured Articles

