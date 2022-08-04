SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Lifted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,317. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

