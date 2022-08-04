SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.