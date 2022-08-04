SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $136.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

